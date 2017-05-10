Ohio woman arrested after multiple threats made on Facebook
CANTON, Ohio - Authorities say an Ohio woman was arrested after multiple rants were made on Facebook threatening to kill people. Police in Minerva in northeastern Ohio say they received more than 100 phone calls and three dozen complaints from people in three different counties following the threats made beginning on Tuesday.
