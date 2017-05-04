Newcomerstown author talk slated for ...

Newcomerstown author talk slated for May 10

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

Newcomerstown Historical Society will host Author with Newcomerstown Roots May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Olde Main Street Museum and Social Center locaated at 213 West Canal St. A book signing will follow the presentation by Mr. Trotter. Otis Trotter is the author of a memoir called, "Keeping Heart: A Memoir of Family Struggle, Race, and Medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr 17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr 12 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr 4 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC