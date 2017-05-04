Newcomerstown author talk slated for May 10

Newcomerstown Historical Society will host Author with Newcomerstown Roots May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Olde Main Street Museum and Social Center locaated at 213 West Canal St. A book signing will follow the presentation by Mr. Trotter. Otis Trotter is the author of a memoir called, "Keeping Heart: A Memoir of Family Struggle, Race, and Medicine.

