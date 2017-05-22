Monroe Street bridge to close for repairs
Reconstruction of the Monroe Street bridge over I-475 in West Toledo will close the road for about three months. One of the Toledo street network's major arteries will be shut off for about three months right after Memorial Day while the Ohio Department of Transportation replaces a bridge deck.
