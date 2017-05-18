Locals win in Toastmasters contests

Toastmasters International District 10 held its Southern Division contest for the World's Best Speaker and Evaluator at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center - Green March 28. Hartville resident Terry Begue won first place in the International Speech contest. He is a member of several clubs and was representing Hall of Fame Advanced Speakers 1352191, of Canton.

