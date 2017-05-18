Locals win in Toastmasters contests
Toastmasters International District 10 held its Southern Division contest for the World's Best Speaker and Evaluator at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center - Green March 28. Hartville resident Terry Begue won first place in the International Speech contest. He is a member of several clubs and was representing Hall of Fame Advanced Speakers 1352191, of Canton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC