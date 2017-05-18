Locals win in Toastmasters contests

Locals win in Toastmasters contests

Friday May 12

Toastmasters International District 10 held its Southern Division contest for the World's Best Speaker and Evaluator at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center - Green March 28. Hartville resident Terry Begue won first place in the International Speech contest. He is a member of several clubs and was representing Hall of Fame Advanced Speakers 1352191, of Canton.

