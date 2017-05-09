Jets Preseason Dates & Times Announced

Jets Preseason Dates & Times Announced

The dates and kickoff times of the 65-game NFL preseason schedule were announced today, beginning with the annual NFL/Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in Canton, Ohio on Thursday night, August 3. Televised live at 8:00 PM ET by NBC, the NFL/Hall of Fame Game is the first of eight national preseason telecasts carried by NFL broadcast partners CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC. NFL Network will also provide extensive coverage of the NFL preseason, including live game broadcasts in all four weeks of the preseason.

