Homer Simpson to be 'inducted' into Baseball Hall of Fame

Homer Simpson will get his day at Cooperstown on Saturday as he will be inducted into "inducted" into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 years after the "Homer at the Bat" episode of "The Simpsons"aired on Fox. "Homer at the Bat" aired on Feb. 20, 1992, and featured the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Wade Boggs, Ozzie Smith, Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens, Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and Steve Sax, ESPN reported.

