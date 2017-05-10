Facebook rants start woman's path to jail
The Canton Repository reported that a series of Facebook rants by Holly B. Orwig, 23, Market Street, resulted in more than 100 calls to Minerva police. Parents also pulled their children out of the elementary school after she allegedly threatened to kill the kids, the Repository quoted Minerva Police Chief Chris Miller as saying.
