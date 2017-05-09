Canton museum to feature recent 'artifacts' in 'Mom What's That?' exhibit

CANTON "Mom What's That?" an exhibition of late 20th century artifacts, will open in the Keller Gallery of the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum on Friday, May 19, with a free opening reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The idea for the exhibit came to Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney through her family. "A few years ago, my 5 year old nephew came home from pre-K with a look of wonder in his eyes," Kenney said.

