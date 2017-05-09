Canton museum to feature recent 'arti...

Canton museum to feature recent 'artifacts' in 'Mom What's That?' exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Daily-Jeff.com

CANTON "Mom What's That?" an exhibition of late 20th century artifacts, will open in the Keller Gallery of the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum on Friday, May 19, with a free opening reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The idea for the exhibit came to Assistant Director and Curator Kim Kenney through her family. "A few years ago, my 5 year old nephew came home from pre-K with a look of wonder in his eyes," Kenney said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily-Jeff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr 17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr 12 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr '17 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,890,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC