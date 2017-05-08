Brewery awards, Royal Docks cans, Ter...

Brewery awards, Royal Docks cans, Terrestrial opens, more

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio has a lot going on beer wise. Bill Wills of WTAM and I covered a variety of topics this week - Hansa and Platform breweries won awards at a recent competition, Royal Docks is canning and widening its distribution ranks, Terrestrial Brewing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

