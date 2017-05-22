Akron-Canton foodbank celebrates record-breaking $1.3 million Harvest for Hunger campaign
To cap off the event on Friday, dancers sporting numbers wound through the room and lined up to reveal the total raised -- nearly $ 1.3 million and more than 100,000 pounds of food, which equates to about 5 million meals for the hungry. "It was an inspiring campaign," said Dan Flowers, foodbank president and CEO.
