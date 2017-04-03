West Side Real Estate News & Notes

Registration is open for the second annual Landlord Conference, set for April 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stark State College Business & Entrepreneurial Center, 6200 Frank Ave. N.W. According to event officials, the conference will include sessions on landlord basics or "Landlord 101"; evictions; business management; fair housing basics, including criminal background checks; lead paint rules; common housing infestations; exhibitors; and more from agency experts. Landlords, property managers, lawyers, Realtors, registered sanitarians and the public are invited to attend the conference.

