Trump orders hard look at steel impor...

Trump orders hard look at steel imports, cites need for domestic steel in national defense

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Cleveland.com

President Donald Trump today ordered the Commerce Department to investigate whether steel imports harm the defense of the United States, moving the ongoing complaints from the steel industry and steelmakers to a new plane -- one that could lead to new sanctions and trade actions between this country and its steelmaking competitors. "Steel is critical to both our economy and our military," the president said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr 17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr 12 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr 4 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar 23 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC