Trump orders hard look at steel imports, cites need for domestic steel in national defense
President Donald Trump today ordered the Commerce Department to investigate whether steel imports harm the defense of the United States, moving the ongoing complaints from the steel industry and steelmakers to a new plane -- one that could lead to new sanctions and trade actions between this country and its steelmaking competitors. "Steel is critical to both our economy and our military," the president said.
