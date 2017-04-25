Tonight on Fox News Ohio town hall lo...

Tonight on Fox News Ohio town hall looks at Trump's first 100 days

Tuesday Apr 25

Canton, Ohio, is right in the heart of Stark County, where Mitt Romney lost by a point and President Donald Trump won by 17. Tonight at 7:00pm ET , join Martha MacCallum in Canton for the final "First 100 Days Town Hall" event, as she hears what Ohioans think about the Trump administration's critical first three months. Canton represents the classic Rust Belt story.

Canton, OH

