Tesla Betraying Customer Privacy?
Luxury car maker Tesla is throwing some drivers' privacy under the wheels following accidents in order to defend its hi-tech self-driving car technology. to media following crashes, it won't provide its customers' data logs to the drivers themselves, according to interviews conducted by the Guardian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr 4
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar 23
|guest
|1
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Bobomoon
|2
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|32
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|Canton Democratic...
|111
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC