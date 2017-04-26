Tampa ranks 35th on Orkin's Top Bed Bug Cities list
Three Florida metro areas -Tampa, Orlando and Miami- are included in Orkin's most recent list of Top 50 Bed Bug Cities. Baltimore topped the pest control company's list this year, moving up nine spots since last year and beating out Chicago, which had held the top stop for several years.
