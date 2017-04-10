Stark County is Counting on Noncustodial Dads for Much More Than a Check
Stark County has staked part of its hope of combatting everything from infant mortality to drug abuse on noncustodial fathers. For WKSU's M.L. Schultze has more on the expanding initiative that insists "fathers are more than a paycheck" and presumes many of them want to prove it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr 4
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar 23
|guest
|1
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Bobomoon
|2
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|Canton Democratic...
|111
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC