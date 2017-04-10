Stark County is Counting on Noncustod...

Stark County is Counting on Noncustodial Dads for Much More Than a Check

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Stark County has staked part of its hope of combatting everything from infant mortality to drug abuse on noncustodial fathers. For WKSU's M.L. Schultze has more on the expanding initiative that insists "fathers are more than a paycheck" and presumes many of them want to prove it.

