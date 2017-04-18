Rover pipeline's 1.5-Million-Gallon Wetlands Spill Was Near Canton's Water Source
A week ago, an estimated 1.5 million gallons of a fluid used in drilling the underground pathway for the Rover gas pipeline spilled in southwestern Stark County. The accident was in an area where Canton has shallow wells for its water supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr 17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr 4
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC