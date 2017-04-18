Rover Pipeline Construction Leaks Rai...

Rover Pipeline Construction Leaks Raise Questions of Contamination

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Cleanup is under way in Stark County where millions of gallons of drilling material spilled into a wetland during the construction of a natural gas pipeline . Ohio Oil and Gas Association's Shawn Bennett assures that the mud, which is used to borrow a hole for the pipe, does not pose a public health risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr 17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr 12 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr 4 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,532,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC