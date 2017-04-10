Route 30 plan may be worth it as long...

Route 30 plan may be worth it as long as ODOT goes along

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Morning Journal

The U.S. Route 30 project, which would make the road a four-lane highway from East Canton to state Route 11 near West Point, has been kicked around for more than 50 years. Now, Columbiana County Engineer Bert Dawson, who has been a perennial proponent of the project, has another idea for pursuing funding to make the freeway a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) 9 hr Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr 4 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar 23 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Mar '17 Canton Democratic... 111
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,695 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC