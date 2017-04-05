Police: Ohio mom tells 911 she cut gi...

Police: Ohio mom tells 911 she cut girlsa necks and herself

Wednesday Apr 5

Police say the 7- and 10-year-old girls were taken to a hospital Tuesday night from a home in Canton, roughly 50 miles south of Cleveland. CANTON, Ohio - Police say an Ohio woman is charged with the attempted murder of her two children after she cut their necks, cut her own wrists and called 911 to report the injuries.

