Naborhood Inn to host magician
Ed Ellis, of Canton, an accomplished magician, is preparing for his big show in Hollywood next month. In the meantime, he will perform at the Naborhood Inn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on April 20. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|19 hr
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr 4
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar 23
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|Canton Democratic...
|111
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
