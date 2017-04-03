Man charged in shooting death of former Garfield Heights basketball player
An 19-year-old man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a former Garfield Heights basketball player. Samuel Betts of Canton is charged with complicity to commit murder in the March 27 death of Jermaine Davis, 23. He also is charged with firing a gun in a prohibited place and felonious assault.
