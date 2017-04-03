Lafayette Hotel hosts annual long rifle exhibition

Photo by Brett Dunlap Larry Poston, of Thornville, Ohio, was one of a number of collectors showing their antique long rifles at the Association of Ohio Long Rifle Collectors' 42nd annual exhibition over the weekend at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta. Photo by Brett Dunlap Larry Poston, of Thornville, Ohio, was one of a number of collectors showing their antique long rifles at the Association of Ohio Long Rifle Collectors' 42nd annual exhibition over the weekend at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.