Lafayette Hotel hosts annual long rifle exhibition
Photo by Brett Dunlap Larry Poston, of Thornville, Ohio, was one of a number of collectors showing their antique long rifles at the Association of Ohio Long Rifle Collectors' 42nd annual exhibition over the weekend at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta. Photo by Brett Dunlap Larry Poston, of Thornville, Ohio, was one of a number of collectors showing their antique long rifles at the Association of Ohio Long Rifle Collectors' 42nd annual exhibition over the weekend at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta.
