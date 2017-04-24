Fox News Channel airing live town hall in Canton
Fox News Channel will present a live town hall in Canton during the prime-time program "The First 100 Days," airing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Moderated by Martha MacCallum, the town hall discussion will, according to Fox News, "provide a report card on President Donald Trump's administration as the first 100 days come to an end." According to a statement released Monday by Fox News, the site for this town hall was chosen, in part, because "many Canton residents represent the classic rust-belt story and a majority of them turned out for President Trump in the election."
