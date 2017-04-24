Fox News Channel airing live town hal...

Fox News Channel airing live town hall in Canton

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Cleveland.com

Fox News Channel will present a live town hall in Canton during the prime-time program "The First 100 Days," airing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Moderated by Martha MacCallum, the town hall discussion will, according to Fox News, "provide a report card on President Donald Trump's administration as the first 100 days come to an end." According to a statement released Monday by Fox News, the site for this town hall was chosen, in part, because "many Canton residents represent the classic rust-belt story and a majority of them turned out for President Trump in the election."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr 17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr 12 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr 4 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar '17 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,800 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC