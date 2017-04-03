Engineer sees Route 30 as county road

Columbiana County Engineer Bert Dawson has come up with a new approach for jump-starting the U.S. Route 30 project: Make it a county road, at least for now. Dawson floated the idea at this week's meeting of the county Transportation Improvement District board, created in 2014 as a way to pursue funding for local efforts to turn Route 30 into a freeway from East Canton to state Route 11 near West Point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.