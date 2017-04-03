Engineer sees Route 30 as county road

Engineer sees Route 30 as county road

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salem News

Columbiana County Engineer Bert Dawson has come up with a new approach for jump-starting the U.S. Route 30 project: Make it a county road, at least for now. Dawson floated the idea at this week's meeting of the county Transportation Improvement District board, created in 2014 as a way to pursue funding for local efforts to turn Route 30 into a freeway from East Canton to state Route 11 near West Point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) 2 hr Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar 23 guest 1
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Mar 22 Bobomoon 2
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 32
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Mar 6 Canton Democratic... 111
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC