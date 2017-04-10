Columbiana County Municipal

In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Robert H. Spaulding, 26, Bluff Road, Lisbon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on a domestic violence charge. Spaulding allegedly threw Celeste Hawkins across the room and began striking her, chasing her around the house and throwing her around the bedroom on April 1. He was further fined $200, credited with 10 days served in jail and sentenced to 260 additional days in jail for assault and criminal damaging for grabbing Erika hawkins by the shirt, arms and neck before slamming her to the ground, tackling her after she got away and slamming her head off the asphalt roadway and choking her.

