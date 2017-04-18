Cleveland area's sooty air pollution ...

Cleveland area's sooty air pollution ranks ninth-worst in the nation, says a new report

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Cleveland.com

Pollution caused by microscopic pieces of soot, smoke, dirt and dust continues to foul the air in Northeast Ohio, where a new report ranks the Cleveland-Akron-Canton area as one of the 25 most-polluted regions in the country. Although all cities in Ohio continued to show progress in reducing air pollution caused by ozone and particulates, the Cleveland area lagged behind most of the state and other parts of the country, ranking ninth-worst, and two spots worse than the previous year, in soot pollution, according to the American Lung Association's "State of the Air 2017" report released today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Apr 17 Please 112
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Apr 12 Like to show 3
Canton sucks! (Feb '09) Apr 4 Chuck Fhucks 47
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar 23 guest 1
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 32
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC