Affordable Handcrafted Ceramics To Be Sold At Canton's Museum Of Arts, 5/5-6

Thursday Apr 13

The Canton Ceramic Artists Guild, an affiliate group of the Canton Museum of Art, will hold their 26th Annual May Show and Sale on Friday, May 5, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and Saturday, May 6, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, in the Wilkof Courtyard and lobby at the Canton Museum of Art. Admission to the event is free.

