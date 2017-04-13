Affordable Handcrafted Ceramics To Be Sold At Canton's Museum Of Arts, 5/5-6
The Canton Ceramic Artists Guild, an affiliate group of the Canton Museum of Art, will hold their 26th Annual May Show and Sale on Friday, May 5, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, and Saturday, May 6, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, in the Wilkof Courtyard and lobby at the Canton Museum of Art. Admission to the event is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr 4
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar 23
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC