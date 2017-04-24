A Second Rabid Racoon Has Been Found in Stark County
A second rabid raccoon has turned up in northeast Ohio in as many months, and that has drawn the attention of public health and wildlife agencies in the region. The diseased raccoons were found, one in March and one this month, in Paris Township east of Canton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Apr 17
|Please
|112
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Like to show
|3
|Canton sucks! (Feb '09)
|Apr 4
|Chuck Fhucks
|47
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|32
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC