911 call: 'I cut my children's throats'
CANTON, Ohio - A Canton mother has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after cutting two of her children's throats late Tuesday. Canton police say that the incident happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Miami Court NE.
