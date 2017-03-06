Suspect in 1991 unsolved homicide extradited to Licking County
Gusatve Sapharas was arrested Monday at his North Canton home in connection to the death of Bonita Parker of Columbus, Ohio. Parker's body was found on Mill Street Road in Licking County in 1991.
