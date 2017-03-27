Students to show SPE what they've learned
Twelve students from GlenOak High School of Canton, Ohio, will be on stage at the April 10 joint meeting of the Akron and Cleveland sections of the Society of Plastics Engineers, at the Hilton Hotel in Fairlawn, Ohio. The high school students will run a lab making name tags from recycled milk and water jugs made of high density polyethylene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|dentures
|Mar 23
|guest
|1
|driver friendly ladies (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Bobomoon
|2
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|32
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar 6
|Canton Democratic...
|111
|tameshia campbell
|Feb '17
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC