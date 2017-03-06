Stark County firefighter's widow seek...

Stark County firefighter's widow seeks statue stolen from his grave Read Story Associated Press

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The widow of an Ohio firefighter is asking for the return of a cement statue that she placed at his grave. The 2-foot likeness of a firefighter had stood sentinel near Scott Hickenbotham's burial site at Union Cemetery for about five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) 22 hr Musikologist 32
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Mon Canton Democratic... 111
tameshia campbell Feb 15 kentucky boy yea 2
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb '17 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan '17 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC