Stark County firefighter's widow seeks statue stolen from his grave Read Story Associated Press
The widow of an Ohio firefighter is asking for the return of a cement statue that she placed at his grave. The 2-foot likeness of a firefighter had stood sentinel near Scott Hickenbotham's burial site at Union Cemetery for about five years.
