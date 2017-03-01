Special private tour of the Canton Potters Guild Studio March 11
Canton, OH A special private tour of the Canton Potters Guild Studio will be featured at the Canton Museum of Art on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 2:30 pm. Sponsored by Canton Fine Arts Associates, "A Tour-- The Canton Potters Guild Studio" will be presented by artist, Bill Shearrow, who will describe how handcrafted pottery is made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia campbell
|Feb 15
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Feb 12
|teddybear
|110
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan '17
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan '17
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC