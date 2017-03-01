Special private tour of the Canton Po...

Special private tour of the Canton Potters Guild Studio March 11

Canton, OH A special private tour of the Canton Potters Guild Studio will be featured at the Canton Museum of Art on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 2:30 pm. Sponsored by Canton Fine Arts Associates, "A Tour-- The Canton Potters Guild Studio" will be presented by artist, Bill Shearrow, who will describe how handcrafted pottery is made.

