Ranking the Top Five Offensive Players in 49ers Franchise History

Aug 6, 2016; Canton, OH, USA; Former San Fransisco players Charley Haley and Steve Young and Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice and Joe Montana pose with former owner Edward De Bartolo Jr. during the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Great offense has been the backbone of the 49ers' most successful years, here we rank the five best San Francisco players on that side of the ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NinerNoise.