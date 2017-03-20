Ranking the Top Five Offensive Player...

Ranking the Top Five Offensive Players in 49ers Franchise History

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: NinerNoise

Aug 6, 2016; Canton, OH, USA; Former San Fransisco players Charley Haley and Steve Young and Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice and Joe Montana pose with former owner Edward De Bartolo Jr. during the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Great offense has been the backbone of the 49ers' most successful years, here we rank the five best San Francisco players on that side of the ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NinerNoise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 32
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Mar 6 Canton Democratic... 111
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb '17 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan '17 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,683,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC