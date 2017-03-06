Parents charged with murder after gir...

Parents charged with murder after girla s body found inside their Canton-area restaurant

A Stark County grand jury has indicted a Jackson Township couple on murder and other charges stemming from the death of their 5-year-old daughter who was falsely reported as missing in January. The six-count indictment against Mingming Chen, 29, and Liang Zhao, 34, both of 7300 Sunset Strip Ave. NW, was released Tuesday by Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero's office.

