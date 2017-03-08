Ohio man charged in beating death of girlfrienda s son, 3
A man accused of beating to death his girlfriend's young son last year has been indicted on murder and child endangering charges in northeast Ohio. The Repository in Canton reports 3-year-old Owen Buggey died in October after he was taken to a medical center unconscious and covered in bruises.
