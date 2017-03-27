Now Casting: Leading Roles in Nonunion 'The Little Mermaid' + More

Look at this casting roundup! Isn't it neat? In today's notices, a nonunion production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" musical is casting talent for the title role, as well as her love interest, Prince Eric. We've also got three on-camera opportunities! DISNEY'S "THE LITTLE MERMAID" The Players Guild Theatre is casting a male and female actor to play Ariel and Prince Eric in its nonunion production of "The Little Mermaid."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.