NE Ohio coroner runs out of space, uses mobile morgue setup

27 min ago

CANTON, Ohio - Another Ohio county has made use of a mobile cooling unit to store bodies because its morgue ran out of space, in part because of fatal drug overdoses.WEWS-TV reports the Stark County coroner had to bring in a 20-foot cooling trailer over the weekend.

