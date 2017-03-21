Mid-American Conference Media Day rel...

Mid-American Conference Media Day relocated to Pro Football Hall of Fame for 2017

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is where every footballer hopes to be someday. Now, some players from MAC schools will get the opportunity to see it up close and person as the Mid-American Conference has announced it will move its Media Day festivities to Canton, Ohio.

