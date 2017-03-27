Indiana Michigan Power Indiana Michig...

Indiana Michigan Power Indiana Michigan Power Center Falcon Cam Goes Live

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Electric Energy Online

Indiana Michigan Power now offers a live video stream capturing the peregrine falcon nesting box atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center building in downtown Fort Wayne. "The falcons are observed by many bird enthusiasts across the country and we are excited to unveil this new and improved viewing experience," said Erica Putt, I&M Communications Representative.

