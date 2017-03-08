In Brief - March 8, 2017

Top 40 WDJQ and Belden Village in Canton, OH hosted a free concert with Girl Meets World Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter on March 7. Over 3,000 Sabrina fans were in attendance! WDJQ's Program Director, Nikolina reports, "Q92's filter received so much attention and use that our Sabrina event appeared as a feature on Snapchat and had over 215,700 views."

