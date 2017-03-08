In Brief - March 8, 2017
Top 40 WDJQ and Belden Village in Canton, OH hosted a free concert with Girl Meets World Disney star, Sabrina Carpenter on March 7. Over 3,000 Sabrina fans were in attendance! WDJQ's Program Director, Nikolina reports, "Q92's filter received so much attention and use that our Sabrina event appeared as a feature on Snapchat and had over 215,700 views."
Start the conversation, or Read more at FMQB.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|32
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar 6
|Canton Democratic...
|111
|tameshia campbell
|Feb 15
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan '17
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan '17
|con man extraordi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC