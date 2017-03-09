Engagement: Makenzie Mizer-Taylor Baab

Jennifer Rittenour and Jeremy Mizer announce the engagement of their daughter, Makenzie Mizer of Canton, to Taylor Baab, also of Canton. He is the son of Deb Conley of Wooster.

