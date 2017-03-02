Disney star to perform Tuesday in Canton
WDJQ is bringing Disney star Sabrina Carpenter to the Belden Village Mall Center Court Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a free concert. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
