Couple plead not guilty in death of 5-year-old daughter
CANTON, Ohio - An Ohio couple who reported their 5-year-old daughter missing before her body was found hidden at their restaurant in January have pleaded not guilty to murder and corpse-abuse charges.Mingming Chen and her husband, Liang Zhao, entered their pleas Wednesday in a Canton courtroom.
