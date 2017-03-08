Congratulations Ariel
Ariel Marie Kestel, the daughter of Matthew and Julia Kestel has been chosen by the faculty of Perry High School, Canton, Ohio to go to Japan in June, 2017. Ariel was chosen on academic standing, self-motivation, and character.
