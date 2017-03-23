CommQuest Expands Women's Residential...

CommQuest Expands Women's Residential Treatment, One of the Biggest Needs of the Opioid Crisis

One of the state's most active addiction-treatment programs is expanding its services for women's and outreach. WKSU's M.L. Schultze spoke with the head of the Stark County nonprofit CommQuest about the half-million-dollar effort.

