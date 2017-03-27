COMMENTARY: "Not even Jesus pleased e...

COMMENTARY: "Not even Jesus pleased everyone"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: GlobalNews

Give me some clay and I'll be lucky to make a letter out of it, let alone a bust of some famous person. If you ever had the chance to visit the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in Hamilton, or the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, you've seen the busts of Hall of Famers from Russ Jackson to Vince Lombardi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar 23 guest 1
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Mar 22 Bobomoon 2
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 32
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Mar 6 Canton Democratic... 111
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb '17 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,012,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC