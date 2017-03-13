Cheddar and Propagate Form Partnershi...

Cheddar and Propagate Form Partnership to Bring Live News for...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Digital Post Production

The video journalism program at Hoover High School in North Canton, OH, recently expanded to include a mobile production truck, called the Mobile Storyteller, as a way to further student engagement with the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 32
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Mar 6 Canton Democratic... 111
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb '17 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan '17 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC