Canton Health Officials Investigate t...

Canton Health Officials Investigate the Air Around a City Steel Mill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Some neighbors of the Republic Steel plant on Canton's east side want to know if it is the source of dust that settles on their properties. They also want to know if the dust is hazardous.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
dentures Mar 23 guest 1
driver friendly ladies (Apr '15) Mar 22 Bobomoon 2
Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 7 Musikologist 32
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Mar 6 Canton Democratic... 111
tameshia campbell Feb '17 kentucky boy yea 2
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb '17 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC